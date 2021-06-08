“If he’s an outside player, playing the X or Z, you can account for him here, but when he is in the slot, it’s a whole other thing depending on if you like their matchup,” Rivera said as he explained the thought process in scouting Samuel. “Is the nickel capable of covering more if he’s in the slot, or is that a linebacker over him? Now he motions across the formation. Now we have to be ready for a jet sweep or be ready for some sort of pulling, trap or helping inside because Curtis has the ability to run inside as well. There are a lot of variables that come into trying to scout a multi-positional player like Curtis Samuel.”