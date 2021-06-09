“You have to take into account that Carson’s making a lot of money,” Ballard said. “In two years, we traded for Buckner and Wentz. Those are high prices, and we try to be cautious. They weren’t free agents, but they commanded top dollar on the market. … The rest of the deals were for lower-dollar free agents. And we were able to get our guys back, which we were happy about. We were able to get [cornerback] Xavier Rhodes back in the mix. [Cornerback] T.J. Carrie played a really good role for us last year. We got him back. So we thought we were able to plug some holes with some of the lower-dollar guys.”