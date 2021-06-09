Spain Manager Luis Enrique has called up 17 players from the country’s under-21 team to train separately from the senior team, also in bubblelike conditions, in case he needs to add players to its Euro 2020 roster. He has until Saturday to make changes to his initial list because of injuries or coronavirus. Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation, said Tuesday that “there could be more” positive tests forthcoming, though none have turned up yet. The team will not practice as a full group until at least the weekend, with players training individually or in small groups until they receive the all-clear.