Turkey (+5000 to win, -167 to advance out of group stage): Turkey doesn’t qualify for major tournaments all that often, but when it does it usually shows its merit: It finished third at both the 2002 World Cup — Senol Gunes, the team’s manager then, is back for this tournament — and Euro 2008. Turkey is the tournament’s youngest team with an average age of 25, but it’s paced by 35-year-old forward Burak Yilmaz, who had 16 goals and five assists for Lille in Ligue 1 this past season. Turkey allowed only three goals in 10 Euro 2020 qualifying games, tied with Belgium for the fewest.