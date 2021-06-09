The favorites
As of Tuesday, DraftKings Sportsbook listed seven teams with odds of better than 10 to 1 to win Euro 2020: France, England, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, Italy and Spain. All the other teams have to be considered long shots. Here’s a quick look at the favorites:
France (+480 to win): The 2018 World Cup champions certainly got no favors from the draw, as they’re grouped with defending Euro champion Portugal and a Germany team that won the 2014 World Cup and has advanced to the Euro semifinals in two straight tournaments. But eight of the 11 starters who brought a second world title to France are back for more this year, and there’s a chance this team might actually be better than the world champion from three years ago.
England (+540): Harry Kane is back after leading the 2018 World Cup in goals and helping the Three Lions to their highest finish in 28 years. But this isn’t a particularly seasoned English team, and Group D is sneaky tough, starting with an opener against 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia, which denied England a spot in that final.
Belgium (+750): If you believe FIFA’s world rankings, the Belgians are the world’s best team entering the tournament, a position they’ve held since their third-place finish at the World Cup in 2018. But there are questions about the health of stars Kevin De Bruyne, who suffered a facial injury in Manchester City’s loss to Chelsea in the Champions League final, and Axel Witsel, who still is recovering from an Achilles’ injury. De Bruyne seems likely to sit out the opener against Russia on Saturday but will be available going forward.
Portugal (+800): The defending Euro champions still have Cristiano Ronaldo, who’s still getting it done at age 36, and a stalwart defense that might be the best in the entire tournament. But their tightrope path to the title five years ago — three draws in the group stage, an extra-time win over Croatia in the round of 16 and a penalty-kick victory over Poland in the quarterfinals — probably isn’t repeatable in such a tough Group F.
Germany (+900): It’s the swan song for Manager Joachim Low, who will step down after the tournament. Low’s three Euro teams have never finished worse than the semifinals, but this one might labor to get out of its tough Group F: Recent results include a 6-0 thumping by Spain in November and a stunning 2-1 loss to North Macedonia on March 31. Plus, the memory of Germany’s group-stage flameout at the World Cup three years ago still lingers.
Italy (+900): You like defense? The Azzurri have not allowed a goal in seven matches since a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Oct. 14, and haven’t lost a match since September 2018 (a streak of 24 games). Playing their first three games at home, it would be a tremendous shock if the Italians didn’t at least win Group A, which also includes Turkey, Wales and Switzerland.
Spain (+900): Hoping to regain some luster for a team that has stumbled on the world stage since its 2008-2012 imperial era (two Euro titles, one World Cup win), Manager Luis Enrique has shaken things up by leaving legendary center-back Sergio Ramos off his final roster. But the team’s final preparations hit a rocky patch when captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, meaning he could miss much of the group stage while in isolation. But Spain opens with Sweden, which on Tuesday revealed its own coronavirus problems: Forward Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Mattias Svanberg both have tested positive and will miss at least Monday’s opener.
The longer shots
Unlike the World Cup, which has been dominated by a small handful of known soccer powers over the years (only seven teams have won the last 17 tournaments), the European Championship has produced a number of surprise winners: the Soviet Union in 1960, Czechoslovakia in 1976, Denmark in 1992, Greece in 2004 and Portugal five years ago come to mind. Here are a few longer shots that could make some noise.
Denmark (+2500 to win): The Danes get to play all of their group-stage matches at home and would be a good bet to get to the knockout round considering only Belgium is strong in their Group B. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel captained Leicester City to this season’s FA Cup title and midfielder Christian Eriksen helped Inter Milan to a Serie A title, so there’s top-level championship experience aplenty.
Turkey (+5000 to win, -167 to advance out of group stage): Turkey doesn’t qualify for major tournaments all that often, but when it does it usually shows its merit: It finished third at both the 2002 World Cup — Senol Gunes, the team’s manager then, is back for this tournament — and Euro 2008. Turkey is the tournament’s youngest team with an average age of 25, but it’s paced by 35-year-old forward Burak Yilmaz, who had 16 goals and five assists for Lille in Ligue 1 this past season. Turkey allowed only three goals in 10 Euro 2020 qualifying games, tied with Belgium for the fewest.
Ukraine (+10000 to win, -286 to advance out of group stage): Apart from a quarterfinal run at the 2006 World Cup, Ukraine doesn’t have much in the way of international success as an independent nation (though it has qualified for the last two European Championships, it hasn’t scored in five straight Euro games, a record). But with Ruslan Malinovskyi setting the table, Ukraine could make some noise out of the consensus weakest group in the tournament. Playing for Atalanta in Italy, the midfielder led Serie A in assists. Ukraine’s Group C competition includes the Netherlands, Austria and North Macedonia.
Other bets to consider
Finland as lowest-scoring team (+650 at FanDuel sportsbook): Finland is making its first-ever appearance in a major international tournament (World Cup or European Championship) and might get a rude welcome. In seven games against teams that qualified for this tournament since March 2019, it scored only five times and was shut out three times. Plus, star striker Teemu Pukki injured his ankle in early May and might not be 100 percent, though he played in Finland’s final warm-up, a 1-0 loss to Estonia on Friday.
Slovakia not to advance out of group stage (-225 at BetMGM): Slovakia has lengthy trips to St. Petersburg and Seville for its group-stage matches and only qualified for the tournament via the playoff path based on results of the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League. And apart from a 2-1 win in March over Russia (which is no great shakes these days), Slovakia’s recent results against some of Europe’s lesser lights have not been encouraging (draws with Cyprus, Malta and Bulgaria).
Italy and Turkey to finish 1-2 in Group A (+280 at BetMGM): The Azzurri get all of their group-stage games at home, where they haven’t lost since 2016, and Turkey is a team on the rise with young talent all over the place. It will be tough for Switzerland and Wales to surpass them.
Belgium and Denmark to finish 1-2 in Group B (+200 at BetMGM): This is more of a fade on the other two teams in the group (Russia and Finland). Belgium and Denmark and the clear class here. For what it’s worth, a Denmark-Belgium 1-2 finish in the group is +400 at BetMGM.
Memphis Depay top goal-scorer (+1800 at FanDuel): The Netherlands forward is coming off a club season in which he scored 22 goals for Lyon across all competitions while also scoring five times for the national team this calendar year. He also is expected to take penalty kicks for the Dutch after scoring 10 times from the spot for club and country since August. The Netherlands is expected to make it out of Group C without much difficulty, and a run to at least the quarterfinals isn’t out of the question, giving Depay plenty of chances.
