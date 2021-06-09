While Kanerva may have put that on hold, his players emphasize that he never stopped teaching. Sparv described Kanerva as “very pedagogical,” praising the coach for running team meetings as a dialogue instead of a monologue. Kanerva has been known to delegate assignments that amount to homework, in which groups of players collaborate on tactical analyses and present their findings. Asked if Kanerva’s background as a teacher is apparent, Lod chuckled and said, “Oh yeah, you can definitely tell.”