McKenzie on Monday shared a racist comment sent to him via Instagram. “The amount of racial abuse and personal attacks on myself and family from ‘supporters’ and ‘non supporters’ just ain’t it,” he wrote then.
In his Twitter note, the 22-year-old defender acknowledged that his play Sunday did not amount to “my greatest performance in a massive match.” McKenzie had a giveaway that led to a Mexico goal just 62 seconds into the game, and he was whistled for a handball in the 119th minute that resulted in a penalty kick. U.S. goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was able to make a diving stop on that kick and preserve his side’s pulsating, 3-2 victory, but McKenzie became the target of racist vitriol.
Writing Tuesday that he had been debating whether to speak out, McKenzie declared that “the racial abuse and attacks on myself, my teammates, and our families just isn’t acceptable — not as athletes, not as HUMANS.”
“Supporters or non supporters, fans or not,” he added, “it’s about having respect for your fellow brothers and sisters from various corners of the earth because our diversity is what makes us so powerful.”
Sunday’s game, a Concacaf Nations League final that pitted bitter rivals, was paused at one point when some fans broke into a homophobic chant in Spanish that has been associated with Mexico soccer matches.
Viewers also saw debris being thrown onto the field by fans. Amid a USMNT celebration after Christian Pulisic scored a late goal that put his side ahead, a soda bottle struck the head of teammate Gio Reyna, who had scored earlier in the match. An unidentified person was later arrested for throwing projectiles during the game, as were four others for trespassing.
The management company for Empower Field at Mile High, where the match was held, issued a statement Monday in which it said that “the actions of a few patrons unfortunately took away from a memorable event.” Adding that the fan who threw the object that hit Reyna was facing criminal charges and would be banned from all future events at the stadium, the company declared that it is “fully committed to providing a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for all participants and fans.”
McKenzie was making his fifth appearance with the senior national team. A Delaware native, he trained in the youth academy of the Philadelphia Union and played for the MLS team from 2018 to 2020 before signing in January with Genk of the Belgian first division.
In his note Tuesday, McKenzie wrote, “Mistakes [I made] aside, the remarks DURING and AFTER the match have no place in the beautiful game we love or in spaces supposed to unite.”
“It’s absolutely disgusting,” USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter said Tuesday. “The guys in our business, professional sports, you take enough criticism about performance and about guys having an off game and saying you’re not a good player or something like that, and to bring something like race into it is absolutely disgusting and out of bounds and has no place for it.”
Asserting that his organization supports McKenzie “100 percent,” Berhalter said: “To me, people get on Twitter and get on Instagram or whatever, and they get bold and they do things that they normally wouldn’t do in life. And I wish there was a way to hold them more accountable.”
