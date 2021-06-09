That can be true, but so can this: A 13-year-old who finds instant celebrity — who has her athletic accomplishments hailed as groundbreaking and her status upgraded to role model — can be overwhelmed. At the end of the summer of 2014 when she returned to her South Philly home, her life had changed. She missed the first day of eighth grade not because she was sick, but because she had traveled to Los Angeles to appear on “The Queen Latifah Show,” throw out the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, meet the team, then take the red-eye home. When she landed that morning of the second day of the school year, she pleaded with her mother to let her go to class — even though she was exhausted.