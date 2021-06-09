Of the Nationals’ eight hits with the bases loaded, they have Harrison’s homer, two doubles and a single for Bell, a double for Turner, then singles for Soto, Zimmerman and Andrew Stevenson. But even just the breakdown of these plate appearance points to a structural issue with the lineup. Soto and Turner, their two best hitters, are often on with the bases loaded, leaving Bell, Castro, Zimmerman and Schwarber with the opportunities. On Tuesday, when Rays Manager Kevin Cash brought in Thompson with one out in the eighth, Robles was on third, Turner on second and Soto on third. They had all walked.