For weeks, maybe months now, the Washington Nationals have talked about the hit that will break it open, shift their luck, turn their offense into something that doesn’t cave whenever pressure rises. It’s been an abstract concept, and thus hard to picture what this hit would even look like. Perhaps that didn’t change Wednesday night. But in the top of the 11th inning, with an automatic runner on second, Castro lined a double off the left field wall — a 110.5-mph screamer — to tilt a game that appeared to be slipping away from the Nationals, one inning at a time.