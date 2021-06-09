“I've heard that there's been deaths from the vaccines and a lot of other side effects and she explained that there's a lot of fake articles and stuff like that, but that when it gets down to the real facts and the actual studies that they've done, with real information, there's been no deaths from it,” Milne said. “I don't want to speak out of turn, but it sounded a lot more safe than we all thought it was. I think we're feeling a lot more comfortable with it now.”