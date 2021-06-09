“We’re trying to gather as much information, allow the players to get as much information so they can make a choice and make a decision,” Coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday after the team’s second day of minicamp. “ … She was outstanding. Our players were engaged and asked a lot of good questions, and off of that we had several guys that are getting vaccinated or have gotten vaccinated because of that.”
Corbett, a viral immunologist and research fellow in the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was part of a team that was instrumental in helping to develop the Moderna vaccine used to counter the coronavirus.
Rivera initiated Corbett’s discussion with players and coaches because, “there’s a lot of messaging that they get off of Twitter, and some of it’s good, some of it’s bad.”
“I’m not sure if these guys watch the news as much as I do and try to gather as much information, so we’re really trying to help them,” he said. “Because, again, if we can get to herd immunity, we can really cut loose and really be able to spend time with each other.”
Rivera said all of Washington’s football operations and coaching staff, and nearly 50 percent of its players have been inoculated.
“I know myself and all these other guys were exposed to what you might call fake news or just rumors on social media about the vaccines, and maybe conspiracies and stuff like that,” rookie wide receiver Dax Milne said. “I know I’ve heard a lot of conversations. … Some guys are obviously for it — getting the vaccine — some guys still have a little bit of hesitancy. But personally, it was good to hear the real facts and I plan on seeing a lot more people getting the vaccine on the team.”
The conversation with Corbett, Milne said, dispelled some misconceptions they might have previously had about the vaccines.
“I've heard that there's been deaths from the vaccines and a lot of other side effects and she explained that there's a lot of fake articles and stuff like that, but that when it gets down to the real facts and the actual studies that they've done, with real information, there's been no deaths from it,” Milne said. “I don't want to speak out of turn, but it sounded a lot more safe than we all thought it was. I think we're feeling a lot more comfortable with it now.”
But not all are in favor of the vaccines, or the team’s efforts to encourage players to get vaccinated.
“I’m not a fan of it,” Washington defensive end Montez Sweat said. “I probably won’t get vaccinated until I get more facts and that stuff. I’m not a fan of it at all.”
Sweat said he’s hesitant to get the vaccine because he hasn’t had the coronavirus and, although the vaccine is a preventive measure, he doesn’t see a need to “treat covid” before he’s had it.
After Tuesday’s conversation with Corbett, Rivera said, some players proceeded to schedule their vaccines.
“It’s always good to learn new knowledge about whatever we got going on in the world, especially because we’re a little sheltered in our football world,” said second-year offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, who added that he has been vaccinated. “Learning new stuff like that — I learned plenty of stuff yesterday about the vaccine that I had never heard, so it was good to hear.”
As of Wednesday, close to 42.3 percent of the general population in the United States has been fully vaccinated, meaning they’re two weeks removed from receiving their second of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Approximately 52 percent of the population is at least partially vaccinated.
But as daily vaccination rates drop, some experts have said that herd immunity from the coronavirus may not be attainable and the label itself can be misleading.
“People were getting confused and thinking you’re never going to get the infections down until you reach this mystical level of herd immunity, whatever that number is,” Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, recently said. “That’s why we stopped using herd immunity in the classic sense. I’m saying: Forget that for a second. You vaccinate enough people, the infections are going to go down.”
The NFL and NFL Players Association have not yet set a vaccination threshold for what will allow a team to have covid-related protocols relaxed almost entirely, and they have not mandated players and coaches receive the vaccine. But they have agreed on new, less stringent protocols for players who have been fully vaccinated.
Instead of the daily testing and mask requirements still in place for Tier 1 and 2 staffers who are not vaccinated, inoculated players can roam facilities without any face coverings, will undergo testing only once a week, and will not be subject to contact-tracing quarantines or travel restrictions.
Unvaccinated players must still undergo daily testing, wear masks, adhere to weight-room capacity limits and be subject to contact-tracing quarantine policies. As of June 7, unvaccinated coaches and staff members will not be permitted to interact with players in person or travel.
“It’s a choice. They’ve got to make a choice,” Rivera said. “We’re trying to stress the fact that if we can get to herd immunity we’ll really be able to get out there and enjoy things, so hopefully that’ll happen.”