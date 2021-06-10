For four years, Grigorian had dreamed of splashing the river’s water in triumph at a national championship meet. Senior Harry Irwin, meanwhile, watched Wilson celebrate the 2019 championship in Nashport, Ohio, and envisioned himself earning that honor. Additionally, Coach Ted Haley had attempted to win the SRAA regatta almost every year since starting the St. Albans program in 1994, and he thought this year’s squad was one of his best. They believed their dreams were about to be realized.