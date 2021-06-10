Perhaps fatigue contributed to the choppy nature of the contest, but Milwaukee’s stars had enough left when it mattered. Antetokounmpo, who finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds, missed his first seven three-point attempts before bringing the crowd to its feet with a three-pointer in the fourth quarter. Middleton, who led all scorers with 35 points and added 15 rebounds, outdueled Durant by scoring eight points in the final three minutes to deliver the win. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, who shot just 4-for-14 from the field, slithered to the hoop for a go-ahead layup with 11.4 seconds on the clock.