“I’ve been in touch with Roger and folks at the NFL,” Smith said Thursday. “We had a joint call with his representatives. We’re all working, both making direct contacts with people in government about this. We’ve reached out to his senator and others to help us on this, and both of our public policy teams have been involved in this. Look, like you, I think that this is a tremendous opportunity not only for Cameron, but a tremendous opportunity for the service academies and our military as well. What better way of showing that all of our military men and women are not only serving their country, but promoting the ideals of the Naval Academy of duty, honor and service?