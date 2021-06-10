“There’s a group out there that does all these stats and puts all these stats out there, they pull the stats from all over the place and the thing that I’ve found is those numbers they come up with are subjective,” Rivera said. “They don’t know exactly what we are doing and how we are doing it. They don’t know what all the rules are. When they grade somebody and put a number out there, you got to be careful because of that. It’s subjective. And that’s the one thing about grading people — it’s your opinion.”