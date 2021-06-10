Fan capacity is expected to be capped at 50 percent under guidelines set by the U.S. Park Service, which owns the property on which the tennis complex sits, according to entrepreneur and investor Mark Ein, who owns the Washington Kastles of World Team Tennis and assumed management of the long-running tournament in 2019.
A formal announcement of the tournament’s return is expected Thursday. Tickets will go on sale Friday.
According to Ein, tournament officials expect that 75 percent of the reduced number of available seats will be spoken for by previous ticket holders seeking to renew full-tournament tickets.
The 48-player field hasn’t been set, Ein said.
The Citi Open is the only tournament on the ATP calendar Aug. 2-8, which suggests it ought to draw a strong field of players eager to acclimate to the hard courts and high humidity that’s typical of the U.S. Open, the season’s final major, which follows four weeks later.
But the event won’t include a companion women’s tournament, as it has in past years, because the WTA reassigned the sanction to an overseas market, according to Ein.
He said tournament officials are working on a way to “present women’s tennis” at this summer’s Citi Open, perhaps through an exhibition or format outside the WTA.
Citi Open officials worked closely with the ATP to try to hold the men’s tournament in 2020, delaying the start two weeks in hopes it would buy sufficient time to arrange players’ international travel amid the pandemic. But as the proposed mid-August start date neared, health and safety trends took a troubling turn, and the tournament was canceled for the first time in 52 years.
Australia’s Nick Krygios won the 2019 Citi Open in rip-roaring fashion, defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia, currently No. 3 in the world, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-4), before a raucous capacity crowd,
This year, the Citi Open will directly follow the Tokyo Olympics’ tennis competition, which runs July 24-Aug. 1
As was planned for the canceled 2020 Citi Open, this year’s tournament will employ Hawk-Eye Live line-calling technology on all courts rather than linespeople, Ein said. Each court will have a chair umpire officiating the proceedings, as well as the traditional complement of ballkids.
Although daily admission will be capped, food and beverage options will be expanded, Ein said.
