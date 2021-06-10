Shields, who will not compete for points or a belt Thursday, plans to maintain her boxing career throughout her new pursuit. She headlines a card that will help shape the PFL’s playoff race in the men’s featherweight and lightweight divisions.
What to know about Thursday’s fight
What is the Professional Fighters League?
Claressa Shields will headline PFL 4, the fourth event in the Professional Fighters League’s 2021 season, which also features multiple men’s lightweight and featherweight bouts.
The PFL, a relaunched version of the former World Series of Fighting, debuted in 2018.
The league features five men’s divisions — ranging from featherweight (145 pounds) through heavyweight (up to 265 pounds) — and a women’s lightweight division (155). Fighters progress through regular and postseasons to a season-ending championship, with each division winner taking a $1 million prize.
PFL’s third season was postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 season began in April.
Shields’s manager, Mark Taffet told USA Today that they explored the possibility of competing in other mixed martial arts promotions, including UFC, Bellator, and the Singapore-based ONE Championship, but opted for PFL because it afforded her the space to grow accustomed to the sport.
Shields’s Thursday fight will not count toward the league’s regular season standings. She is expected to contend as early as next year, at which point she would be eligible for the $1 million prize.
Who is Brittney Elkin?
Brittney Elkin is nothing if not confident, predicting a second-round victory over Claressa Shields.
After all, Elkin is a veteran of MMA, a sport in which Shields is making her debut. But she has lost her last three bouts and came out of retirement to face Shields. Elkin’s first MMA fight was in 2014 and she has gone 3-6 over the years. She retired after breaking her arm in a Jan. 19, 2019, fight against Bobbi Jo Dalziel.
Elkin, who turns 35 Saturday, knows her role. She was the logical choice to face Olympic judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison in her MMA debut in 2018.
“I knew the second that we started talking about this how big this fight is going to be for women’s sports,” Elkin told MMA Fighting. “I know who Claressa is and I know what my stylistic difference is, but I think the reason the PFL calls me is because I say yes. Simple enough. Because I make bold moves, I believe in myself, and I kept a reputable — I’m not an unprofessional person.”
And she’s ready to face another Olympian.
“[PFL President Ray Sefo] asked me and I’m not gonna lie, I went through a roller coaster of emotions in my head,” Elkin said. “I’ve been retired for almost three years and, yeah, he presented it and I kept on trying to search my head: What have I got going on?
“I’ve got an almost adult kid, who’s doing wonderful and getting good grades, so check. He’s also polite and I don’t have to work on his morals, he’s doing nice things, so great. I’m not injured. … I couldn’t find a reason to say no. I couldn’t find one.”
MMA offers Claressa Shields a chance to financially capitalize on her skills
Claressa Shields accumulated five gold medals and a near-spotless record throughout her amateur and professional boxing careers. She parlayed that into becoming the first woman to headline and win a card on a premium cable network when she defeated Szilvia Szabados on Showtime in 2017.
Despite the accolades and exposure, Shields, who has said she had never been paid more than $350,000 for a fight, has decried the difference in earnings and commercial opportunities that she’s received compared to less dominant and less decorated men’s fighters.
That frustration helped fuel her move to mixed martial arts, a sport that has seen several women earn greater stardom and payouts, while topping cards that include some of the biggest men’s fighters in the sport.
Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey earned a $3 million purse for her 2016 loss to Amanda Nunes, which came 48 seconds into the bout. The following year, Cris Cyborg made at least $500,000 for her victory over Holly Holm, another boxer-turned-mixed-martial-artist, who helped train Shields for Thursday’s fight. Nunes, the most dominant women’s mixed martial artist in the world, earned $450,000 for her 2020 victory over Felicia Spencer, according to MMA Junkie — a sum almost twice as much as any man who fought on that night’s card.
Shields’s move to MMA has already proven remunerative. She said she recently signed an endorsement deal with Bose, and that other deals are in the works.
Mark Taffet, Shields’s manager, told USA Today that her Professional Fighters League contract calls for two fights this year. She is expected join the PFL’s regular season as early as next year, which would make her eligible for the postseason and the $1 million championship reward.
Twice an Olympic gold medalist, Shields fights to grow boxing’s visibility
Claressa Shields felt as if she had hit a million-dollar jackpot when she won gold in the Olympic debut of women’s boxing at the 2012 London Games. But the 17-year-old returned to her hometown of Flint, Mich., to find her future held no more promise than before.
“I had so many expectations,” Shields recalls. “I thought I would be on magazine covers, TV shows. I thought I would have a lot of endorsement deals and sponsorships. And it didn’t happen — not because of the person I was, but because women’s boxing just wasn’t something that people found attractive.”
So, after graduating high school, Shields doubled down and bet on the only person who had never failed her: herself. With a second Olympic gold, she decided, her greatness couldn’t be ignored. At the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, she gained just that, becoming the first American boxer, man or woman, to win two Olympic gold medals.
The Shields-Elkin fight, by the numbers
Claressa Shields is an undisputed force in boxing with two Olympic gold medals. Now she’ll try to establish herself as an MMA star in a five-round lightweight bout against Brittney Elkin in PFL 4.
Tale of the tape: Shields, 26, stands 5 feet 8 with a reach of 68 inches; Elkin, 34, is 6 feet with a 71-inch reach. Shields has an 11-0 record (two knockouts) in boxing; this is her first MMA fight. Elkin is 3-6-0 in MMA.
Odds: Shields -335 (bet $335 to win $100), Elkin +245 (bet $100 to win $245) via DraftKings Sportsbook
Undercard: Bubba Jenkins vs. Bobby Moffett (featherweights); Clay Collard vs. Joilton Lutterbach (lightweight); Brendan Loughnane vs. Tyler Diamond (featherweight); Brendan Loughnane vs. Tyler Diamond (featherweight).