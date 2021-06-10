The four highest-ranked conference champions would receive a bye, while the other eight teams would play first-round games at campus sites. The quarterfinals and semifinals would be played in bowl games, and the championship game would take place at a neutral site.
That recommendation came after considerable study across recent months by Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick and Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson. Their recommendations will go now to two more tiers of committees, on June 17-18 in Chicago and June 22 in Dallas.
The first of those meetings involves the management committee of the playoff, and the second involves the 11 presidents and chancellors on the board of managers. Any approved changes would not affect the coming season. The original television contract with ESPN in 2014 called for 12 seasons of four-team playoffs, carrying into 2025. At that point, the sport had broken away from a controversial Bowl Championship Series method of choosing a national champion, involving two teams chosen for one title game based on human and computer tabulations.
As the four-team playoff has sprouted from nascent to familiar, it, too, has become the subject of national debate, owing to the repeated appearances by certain programs, with Alabama and Clemson appearing six times each. In April, the working group had examined myriad possibilities, including various scenarios involving various playoff sizes ranging from six teams to 16.
Read more from The Post: