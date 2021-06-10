“We came in with a whole new team, losing people and gaining people,” said Ronke Fashina, who finished in 12.22 seconds to win the girls’ 100 meters. “Our team really has heart, and we wanted it. We just tried so hard, and we did all the things we needed to do.”
The Cadets girls went through several changes to their squad since their 2019 win, but Coach Desmond Dunham said the runners stayed busy in preparation for their eventual return to competition. It paid off — the Cadets won with 211 points. Dunbar (136) was the runner-up, followed by Sidwell Friends with 61.
“It’s been really tough,” Dunham said. “I mean, we’ve done a lot virtually; we definitely put a lot into, you know, checking in with our team from a mental health standpoint and just try to keep everyone motivated and moving forward. We felt like it was a much bigger picture than just running in track.”
Meredith Gotzman also fueled the Cadets’ push, running 5 minutes 9.94 seconds in the girls’ 1,600.
The Cadets boys (179 points) faced stiff competition from Archbishop Carroll (146), but winning performances from Joshua Thompson in the triple jump and high jump were crucial. Sidwell was third with 71 points.
“Good to be state champs again,” said Thompson, whose team was the runner-up in 2019. “You have to push yourself because there’s no one to tell you to keep going when you’re tired but yourself. Mental challenges, it’s hard stuff to overcome. But we did it. I’m proud of everyone on the team.”
Carroll got a strong performance from Nyckoles Harbor, who set a D.C. record in the 200 by stopping the clock in 21.60.
With D.C. sports starting to look a little more normal, Dunham hopes the Cadets can start to focus on the program’s building blocks ahead of next season.
“We love to do things that are family-oriented,” Dunham said. “So definitely look forward to the team activities, the activities that help to bond us closer as a family. I just feel like that’s the foundation. That’s where it all starts.”