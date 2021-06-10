In February, at the end of the impeachment trial proceedings against former president Donald Trump, the Senate voted unanimously to award Goodman, a D.C. native and U.S. Army veteran, the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors.
“Here in this trial, we saw a new video, powerful video showing calmness under pressure, his courage in the line of duty, his foresight in the midst of chaos, and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob’s rage so that others might reach safety,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said before recognizing Goodman, who received a standing ovation.
“In the face of lawlessness, the officers of the U.S. Capitol lived out the fullest sense of their oaths,” said Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “If not for the quick thinking and bravery of Officer Eugene Goodman in particular, people in this chamber may not have escaped that day unharmed.”
The Nationals also announced that Washington Football Team Coach Ron Rivera will throw the ceremonial first pitch before Friday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. D.C. restaurateur and humanitarian José Andrés will do the honors on Tuesday, when the team hosts the staff and volunteers from Andrés’s World Central Kitchen. With fans prohibited from attending games last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Andrés and the Nationals converted the ballpark into a food production and distribution facility.
Andrés threw the ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 of the 2019 World Series. That was the last time, before Thursday, that the ballpark was open at full capacity.
