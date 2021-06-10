Junior Vinh Tran said the boys thought they had a good chance to win the state a year ago, when the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Persevering to win the title this year almost felt like winning two championships, he said.
“It’s unreal,” said Tran, touching the first-place medal pinned to his shirt. “It was really hard losing that opportunity last year, and it was really on our minds this year. We wanted this so much.”
Senior Cole Souders, co-captain along with Tran, said the inability to play last year “absolutely motivated us and made us work harder.”
The Oakton players did not have much of a scouting report on Cosby, but Tran said they came into the match with confidence and a goal of playing strong fundamental tennis.
Oakton got wins at Nos. 2-6 singles from Nairith Kalale, Shawn Lisann, Kenny Jiang, Alan Wang and Jeremie Garcia. At No. 1 singles, Tran did not complete his match but was one point away from winning when the Cougars clinched the team championship.
Oakton won the state title in 2015 and since then has had several seasons end with close, tough losses. Coach Betsy Tyskowski said those heartbreaks, combined with last year’s canceled season, made Thursday’s championship even sweeter.
“It makes me want to cry,” she said. “This just reflects so many years of effort and commitment and passion. If you just watched us win it today, you have no idea how much went into winning this state championship. I’m so proud of these guys.”
The Oakton girls dropped the top two singles matches but won at Nos. 3-6. The Cougars had the same results last week in the regional final against Woodson, and again it was Wilson and O’Neil whose doubles victory won the match.
“We knew Cosby’s players at 1 and 2 were really good,” Wilson said, “but we have a really deep lineup. With us, it’s always a team effort from top to bottom.”
Wilson and O’Neill won their singles matches, both at the score 6-2, 6-1. Nandita Venkataraman and Jennifer Chu also won at Nos. 5-6 singles. Coach Mary Ellen Giuseppe noted that her team’s depth makes the Cougars hard to beat in a team format.
“A lot of teams have one or two really good players, but that’s not enough,” Giuseppe said. “At this level you really need to be six deep in singles, and if you are that carries over to doubles. Our depth always gives me confidence, especially when it goes to doubles.”
No players were left from the Oakton team that won state in 2017, but the Cougars have no seniors on this year’s roster, so the players look forward to defending their state title next year.
“We knew that even if something went wrong this year, we would still have another chance to win together,” Venkataraman said. “We work together as a team, and we’re already looking forward to coming back next year.”
Class 6 boys: Oakton 5, Cosby 0
Singles
1- Match not completed
2- Nairith Kalale (O) def. Casey Coffey 6-1, 6-3;
3- Shawn Lisann (O) def. Josh Laramore 6-1, 6-1;
4- Kenny Jiang (O) def. Cameron Zvend 6-1, 6-2;
5- Alan Wang (O) def. Luke Johnson 6-0, 6-2;
6- Jeremie Garcia (O) def. Tanner Allison 6-2, 6-2
Class 6 girls: Oakton 5, Cosby 2
Singles
1- Katelyn Hubbard (C) def. Ashley Xie 6-3, 6-1;
2- Hayley Glen (C ) def. Isabelle Nguyen 7-6, 6-4;
3- Sydney Wilson (O) def. Renee Kozlowski 6-2, 6-1;
4- Brooke O’Neil (O) def. Meghan Moore 6-2, 6-1;
5- Nandita Venkataraman (O) def. Elle Key 6-1, 6-2
6- Jennifer Chu (O) def. Sadie Dean 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1- Match not completed
2- Wilson-O’Neil (O) def. Kozlowski-Moore 6-2, 6-1
3- Match not completed