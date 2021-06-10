After winning two of the six singles matches, Loudoun Valley needed to sweep the three doubles matches to beat Jamestown. Lauren Allen and Luci Hansen won at No. 3 doubles, but St. John and Leavitt dropped their first set and fell behind 4-1 in the second.
“That didn’t make us nervous,” Leavitt said. “We won a match this year from down 1-5, so if we’re down 1-4 … that’s like, ‘Psssh, we can do this.’ ”
They battled back to 6-6 before dropping the tiebreaker to end the match.
This season was the first time the Vikings have won a regional title and advanced to the state championship match. “This was really uncharted territory for us,” St. John said. “We went in confident, but we also knew that win or lose we had accomplished a lot.”
Also at Huntington Park, the Riverside boys took second place in the Class 5 boys championship, and the Thomas Jefferson girls took second in the Class 5 girls.
Thomas Jefferson lost, 5-1, to Douglas Freeman — the program’s fourth runner-up finish since 2016 under Coach Brandon Ward.
“The goal here is always to get to the state championship,” Ward said. “It would be nice to top it off with a championship, but we haven’t gotten there yet. Normally we have the most depth. We don’t always win at 1 and 2 singles, but we’re strong throughout the lineup. Today [Douglas Freeman] was just a little bit better.”
Thomas Jefferson’s lone victory came at No. 2 singles, where Kelly Mao beat Isabelle Hevron, 6-3, 7-6; she fell behind 6-5 in the tiebreaker before winning three straight points to take the match.
“I’m grateful to be able to play here, especially after last season was canceled because of covid,” Mao said. “It’s heartbreaking to lose, of course, but at the end of the day it’s really great that we made it this far. It’s an honor to play at a great facility with a lot of people watching in such a great atmosphere. It’s a wonderful experience.”
The Riverside boys advanced to the state title match last week by beating Thomas Jefferson, which had won every state title since 2014. On Thursday, Riverside lost, 5-1, to Deep Run in the Class 5 title match. Ronny Hota had Riverside’s only victory, beating Aden Bashir, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 2 singles.
“We didn’t know what to expect today,” Riverside Coach Andrea Kammann said. “Beating Thomas Jefferson was such a big deal for us, and we’re thrilled to be here. We came out and gave it our best, but we’re thrilled with the season we’ve had.”
Class 5 girls: Douglas Freeman 5, Thomas Jefferson 1
Singles
1- Cindy Xie (DF) def. Lucy Alejandro 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
2- Kelly Mao (TJ) def. Isabelle Hevron 6-3, 7-6 (8-6)
3- Grace Johnson (DF) def. Isabel Gan 6-3, 6-0
4- Caroline Frank (DF) def. Kyra Li 6-3, 6-2
5- Ellie Wood (DF) def. Anisha Talreja 6-2, 6-3
6- Anne Douglas Council (DF) def. Yeefay Li 6-0, 6-1
Class 5 boys: Deep Run 5, Riverside 1
Singles
1 Siddarth Pandae (DR) def. Ricky Hota 6-4, 7-5;
2 Ronny Hota (R) def. Adam Bashir 6-0, 6-2;
3 Zach Fleishman (DR) def. Ryan Gordon 6-0, 6-0;
4 Hatcher Butterworth (DR) def. A.J. Lawal 6-1, 6-1
5 Andrew Lee (DR) def. Leyton Billups 6-0, 6-0
6 Vyas Narasimihan (DR) def. Arnav Gupta 6-1, 6-0
Class 4 girls: Jamestown 5, Loudoun Valley 3
Singles
1- Julia Clark (J) def. Faith Gallegos 6-0, 6-1
2- Lauren Elliott (J) def. Carleigh Leavitt 6-1, 6-0
3- Sarah St. John (LV) def. Sydney Lowe 6-3, 6-2
4- Lily McCullough (J) def. Sophie Dattilo 6-1, 6-0
5- Alana Fiscella (J) def. Lauren Allen 6-4, 6-3
6- Luci Hansen (LV) def. Kelly Zhao 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
1- Clark-Elliott (J) def. St. John-Leavitt 6-2, 7-6 (7-0)
2- Match not finished
3- Allen-Hansen (LV) def. Fiscella-Kang 6-3, 6-3