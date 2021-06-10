The Sparks were focused on Charles from the opening tip, sending two and three defenders at the 2012 MVP and leaving Atkins and others open on the perimeter. Akins took advantage, making consecutive three-pointers and a runner. Moments later, Charles reeled off three consecutive baskets with a couple free throws mixed in. A baseline fadeaway from Atkins put Washington up 23-10 with 1:35 remaining in the first quarter. The Mystics were never in any real trouble the rest of the way.