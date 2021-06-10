Under the terms of a policy introduced before the start of the Nationals’ last homestand, when D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser approved the ballpark to operate at 36 percent capacity, fully vaccinated fans may attend games without wearing a face covering. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask, except when eating or drinking in their seats, though the policy is based entirely on the honor system. No one will be checking vaccine cards.
The Nationals’ bag policy was revised before the season to prohibit all bags, except small clutches, diaper bags and bags used for medical reasons, a change the team said was designed to limit congestion at gates during the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning Thursday, in a return to the team’s 2019 policy, bags smaller than 16 inches long, 16 inches tall and 8 inches wide are permitted. Backpacks of any size are prohibited, but exceptions will be made for diaper and medical bags.
Several concession stands that were closed at the start of the season, including Haute Dogs and See You Tater, have reopened in recent weeks. Medium Rare, which debuted at Nationals Park in 2019, will open Thursday for the first time this season by Section 136. The popular District Coolers stand by Section 108, which offers alcoholic juice pouches, remains closed, but Jonathan Stahl, vice president of ballpark operations and guest experience, said it will reopen this season, potentially as soon as the team’s next homestand, which begins June 28.
In another change, putting condiments on a hot dog will again require touching the dispensers.
“For some fans it was a little too much technology,” Stahl said of the touchless condiment dispensers that were installed throughout the ballpark before the season. “With more people in the ballpark on a regular basis, we want to make sure things are as user friendly as possible.”
The pregame happy hour beer special is back, and it’s no longer limited to the Budweiser Terrace bar in center field. Fans who mobile order through the MLB Ballpark App using the code BUDHAPPY will receive $4 off 25-ounce cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra at all locations that those beers are available throughout the ballpark from the time gates open until 30 minutes before first pitch. The ballpark remains cashless.
Fans will be permitted to congregate in previously restricted standing room only areas throughout the ballpark, including railings along the concourses, the loft bar and the beer pen in center field, and the Budweiser Brew House will open with a limited menu. The Kids Zone playground area inside the right field gate will open Thursday for the first time this season, while the Kids Run the Bases promotion, which takes place after every Sunday day game at home, will resume on July 18.
Single-game tickets are on sale for the remainder of the season. On Tuesday, the team is offering a pair of 100-level tickets to the Nationals’ game against the Pirates that night for all fans who receive their coronavirus vaccine at the ballpark between 4 and 8 p.m.
Read more on the Nationals: