Several concession stands that were closed at the start of the season, including Haute Dogs and See You Tater, have reopened in recent weeks. Medium Rare, which debuted at Nationals Park in 2019, will open Thursday for the first time this season by Section 136. The popular District Coolers stand by Section 108, which offers alcoholic juice pouches, remains closed, but Jonathan Stahl, vice president of ballpark operations and guest experience, said it will reopen this season, potentially as soon as the team’s next homestand, which begins June 28.