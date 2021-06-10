The Milwaukee Bucks seemed like an ideal team to oppose the Nets’ bid for instant greatness. Instead, they are shriveling in the playoffs again. If their home court can’t rescue them from a 2-0 series deficit, if they can’t recover from the embarrassment of a 39-point loss in Game 2, they will squander another season of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brilliance. What was supposed to be a rare Finals-caliber matchup in the second round now feels like an exhibition of desperation. And the Bucks can’t be the only ones experiencing it. What if this series is more a preview of Brooklyn’s burgeoning superiority than a referendum on Milwaukee’s deficiencies?