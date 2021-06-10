As NFL teams have moved into a phase of their offseason programs allowing them to greatly expand in-person meetings and training sessions, the league is not requiring that players and coaches be vaccinated. However, as of Monday unvaccinated coaches and team staff members lost the ability to interact with players in person, after the league loosened a host of restrictions last month on vaccinated players. As of that change, those players were required to be tested no more than once a week, did not have to wear masks at team facilities, were not subject to quarantine as part of any contact tracing, could eat in team cafeterias and could use saunas and steam rooms.