“I would leave the key under the doormat if he would call me and let me know that he’s coming. I would do that, but I doubt very much that key — that key is rusted now,” Riley said (via the Miami Herald). “LeBron, look, he’s one of the greatest of all time, and for four years down here, if we want to go back and remember what those four years were like, it was four years in the Finals, four years of excitement, two world championships with LeBron, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, Ray Allen, Shane Battier, Udonis [Haslem], all of them. It was the best time for the Heat. So I wish him nothing but the best, and if he ever wanted to come back, I’ll put a new shiny key under the mat.”
Oops.
Riley’s “key-under-the-mat” reference pertained to a 2016 newspaper ad the Heat took out after Wade left to play for the Chicago Bulls. “We’ll leave a key under the mat for you,” it said. “Thank you for 13 unforgettable years. Best of luck in Chicago.” Never mind that Riley went on to joke that his comments “will just get me fined for tampering.”
The league dropped the fine on Riley because tampering is tampering, and his was deemed to be in clear violation of its rule. The amount is the smallest it could levy. It stood in contrast to the $75,000 fine slapped earlier this week on both Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey and the team for a tweet about Stephen Curry, who is under contract with the Golden State Warriors. Curry had tweeted a shout-out to his brother, Seth, for his performance in a 76ers’ playoff game and Morey replied, “Join 'em.” Never mind that he quickly added, “My goodness folks I am talking about the fact that we are all thrilled [Seth] @sdotcurry is here with the @sixers — nothing else!”
Morey made a social media misstep in 2019, when, as the Houston Rockets GM he tweeted his support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, writing, “Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.” Although he deleted it, China took NBA games off its broadcasts and suspended sponsorship agreements before the lucrative relationship was restored.
Like Curry, James is unavailable after signing a contract extension in December that eliminated his ability to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He’s under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season.