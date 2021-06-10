“I would leave the key under the doormat if he would call me and let me know that he’s coming. I would do that, but I doubt very much that key — that key is rusted now,” Riley said (via the Miami Herald). “LeBron, look, he’s one of the greatest of all time, and for four years down here, if we want to go back and remember what those four years were like, it was four years in the Finals, four years of excitement, two world championships with LeBron, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, Ray Allen, Shane Battier, Udonis [Haslem], all of them. It was the best time for the Heat. So I wish him nothing but the best, and if he ever wanted to come back, I’ll put a new shiny key under the mat.”