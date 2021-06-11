A spokesman for the WFT said that the cicadas haven’t actually been much of an issue for the players or grounds crew, at least not to the point of forcing the team to alter its approach to outdoor practices. Similarly, the coming-out party has not been a problem for the Cincinnati Bengals or the Philadelphia Eagles, according to officials with those teams. A spokesman for the Indianapolis Colts did not immediately reply to a request for comment, possibly out of fear of angering our new insect overlords.