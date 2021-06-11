“Definitely the best match that I was part of ever in Roland Garros. Considering quality of tennis, playing my biggest rival on the court where he has had so much success and has been the dominant force in the last 15-plus years,,” said Dokovic, 34, whose focus now shifts to Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22, who reached his first Grand Slam final — and the first by a Greek player — earlier in the day with a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Alexander Zverev.