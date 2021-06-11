That left 26 outs for the bullpen, further complicating a tough series with the first-place San Francisco Giants. It began Friday because Thursday’s game was postponed by inclement weather. The Nationals were already preparing to cover 14 innings of Saturday’s doubleheader. And with Scherzer’s early exit, their pitching plans were thrown into complete flux.
Reliever Paolo Espino jogged in to finish the first inning. He stayed in for the second and worked a clean frame with two strikeouts. Then Espino struck out another batter in a one-two-three third.
But Scherzer’s potential injury hung over the night. The Nationals are already missing starter Stephen Strasburg, who is on the 10-day injured list with nerve irritation in his neck. Without him, and with Patrick Corbin, Jon Lester and Joe Ross struggling through inconsistency, the Nationals have relied on Scherzer to dominate. For the most, part he has. He entered Friday with a 2.22 ERA in 77 innings. He has started seven of the Nationals’ 25 wins. He’s been their only metronome.
Scherzer and Ross are the only Nationals starters to not miss a turn in 2021. Before 2019, when Scherzer was sidelined for six weeks with back and shoulder strains, he had made 30 or more starts for 10 straight seasons. His immediate status will be clearer after Friday’s game. Yet for a team that entered Friday at 25-33 and looking for a strong run before the July 31 trade deadline, any speed bump for Scherzer would be costly.
A lot rides on whatever he felt in that first inning, and how it feels in the coming days.