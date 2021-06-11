At some point in the next decade or so — and let’s not predict precisely when, because he just might pitch forever — Max Scherzer will be the first player to enter baseball’s Hall of Fame wearing a Washington Nationals cap. He turns 37 next month, and his average fastball is harder than it was the year he turned 30, the same as it was the summer he turned 32, which happened to be the year he won the third of his three Cy Young Awards. He was appointment viewing in the first season of his seven-year contract here. He is appointment viewing in the last year of that bargain of a deal.