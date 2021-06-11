Now, as the namesake of the NBA’s newest annual honor, he has helped select the players who are continuing his legacy. On Friday, the league announced the five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award: Portland’s Carmelo Anthony, Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson.
The winner, who will be announced ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, will choose an organization to receive a $100,000 contribution on his behalf. The remaining finalists will each select a group to receive a $25,000 donation.
“My criteria has to do with someone who has seen issues, problems … within his community and has done something about it, using his platform as a professional athlete,” Abdul-Jabbar said about the selection process. “We’ve got a lot of guys who have done that. The NBA has a decades-long tradition of activism, doing things in their communities and navigating for social justice. This is nothing new.”
Last year, after the murder of George Floyd and the increased awareness on racial equality that followed, the NBA amplified its advocacy. Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon marched in peaceful protests, while Jerami Grant dedicated an entire interview session with reporters in the Disney World bubble to discuss Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police. LeBron James and Chris Paul championed voting rights, while players across the league led an unprecedented push to increase voter turnout.
In Abdul-Jabbar’s view, social activism will remain a priority for players.
“Too many people are going to be very upset if there’s any backsliding because a lot of times that has happened,” he said. “Right after the passage of Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, we kind of like went to sleep. People both in the Black community and America in general thought that everything was taken care of.
“We really were just waking up to the reality of what life in America [was]," he continued. “That’s still happening, so we’ve got work to do. That’s how I see it. The young men and the others in the NBA will contribute a lot toward framing the discourse. I think so far, so good. I’m happy to see what’s been out here.”
Along with Abdul-Jabbar, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 from President Barack Obama, the league put together a diverse seven-person selection committee to pick the finalists. The list includes Richard Lapchick, whose Institute for Diversity and Ethics In Sport produces racial and gender report cards for professional and college sports; UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguía, who leads the largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization in America; Marc Morial, the president and CEO of the National Urban League; Nobel Peace Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen; and teenage anti-violence activist Teyonna Lofton.
“For us to honor a player for their work in this area, we thought it was critical to have a diverse group of people who have dedicated their time and lives and professions to fighting for social justice,” said NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, who also served on the committee. “I can’t think of a better group to do that, starting with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who’s been involved in this work and using this platform since he was a teenager.”