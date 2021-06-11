Co-founded by Stewart and fellow NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Ray Evernham, the crew chief who led Jeff Gordon to three of his four championships, SRX isn’t a direct challenge to NASCAR, the country’s most popular form of racing. Instead, it represents an antidote to much of what ails big-time stock-car racing, in the view of discontented fans: cookie-cutter racetracks, “corporate” drivers, an overly complex points system and the flat-out tedium of races that drone on three or four hours.