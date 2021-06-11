“I’m not looking to make wholesale changes,” Sheppard said. “But we’ve got to do is take what you have and make it better and add pieces in. I think we did that. I keep coming back to what Robin was able to do, what Neto was able to do, what Russell was able to do. Those are three guys that made a big impact that weren’t with us a year ago. And I think Deni is on track to be an impact player in the future. We saw the growth of Rui this year. Those things just happened in the course from a year ago.”