“There’s not a debate,” Cloud said. “She’s an all-star. She is an all-star. Period.
“Ariel Atkins works her a-- off for everything. I don’t think we talk enough about how she’s been an underdog her whole career. And she had one organization believe in her, and that’s us in the Mystics. This is who she’s always been. She’s a hard worker. She works her a-- off for everything that she gets. I think her confidence comes from her preparation.”
The confidence is understated but unmistakable this year, and the Washington standout has taken her game to another level during her fourth season in the WNBA. She entered Saturday as the No. 9 scorer in the league at 18.3 points per game, just behind reigning MVP A’ja Wilson at 18.6. She’s the league leader with three three-pointers per game, and her 45.0 percent shooting on three-pointers is the second highest in the league among players attempting at least five per game. Her scoring average is up 3.5 points from last season, and her shooting percentage (46.3), three-point percentage, free throw percentage (89.7), rebounds (3.1), assists (3.0) and blocks (1.0) are career highs.
Atkins, who was drafted seventh in 2018, has been a starter since her rookie season, but she filled a distinct role in her first two years, including on the 2019 championship squad. The defensive specialist and knockdown shooter saw her responsibilities expand during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but that was with a severely depleted roster. The Mystics have been shorthanded in 2021, too, but Atkins is still having a career year alongside Tina Charles (the league’s top scorer and an MVP candidate), Myisha Hines-Allen and Cloud.
“Being a part of this team, that’s kind of been the trajectory of my game,” Atkins said. “Every year, I’ve had the opportunity to get better and take on more weight and take on more of a primary role. So I definitely knew that coming in [this year]. It wasn’t a matter of like, ‘Oh, I hope this happens.’ It’s like, ‘It’s going to happen.’ I don’t really have a choice, to be honest with you.”
Opponents have taken notice. She scored a career-high 29 points against Las Vegas on June 5 and followed two games later with 23 points on 70 percent shooting against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.
“Ariel has continued to round her game out,” Sparks Coach Derek Fisher said. “Just a few years ago she was … complementary to some of the other stars that Washington had. She’s developed her game into being a star for this team and a player that her team can rely on consistently. ... Just an all-around player.”
After Atkins had 17 points Tuesday in a win against her team, Minnesota Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve said, “She’s just matured and is a really, really tough player to play against at both ends.”
Few outside of Mystics Coach Mike Thibault predicted this in 2018. The University of Texas sharpshooter wasn’t invited to the draft and instead had a simple party with family without any expectations. Her agent hadn’t told her much, and she couldn’t even answer her mother’s questions about the process. They just knew the time and the channel the draft was on. Some mock drafts didn’t have her as a first-rounder.
When the announcement came across the television — Washington selects Ariel Atkins with the No. 7 pick — she let out a scream. The private party with her mom, grandparents and her dad cooking was a setting that fit her personality much better than the more garish draft environment in Manhattan.
“I don’t remember other people talking about her in a glowing way,” ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said. “[There was nothing] like, ‘Man, watch out for this kid because she could really be something.’ She’s just one of those kids since she’s in college you kind of root for because she seems like such a good kid. Soft-spoken and shy, and then to see her game blossom and also to kind of see her blossom has been fun. … She’s having an all-star type of year.”
That blossoming came in two areas. First came the physical component, and Atkins’s numbers have improved each year as she has added a little something every offseason. This season, her handles are tighter, and she’s not allowing the defense to speed her up. She attacks the paint instead of settling for jumpers. Her ability to finish around the rim has taken a step forward, and the defense has always been there.
But Thibault wanted to address the mental side of the game. The two discussed breaking down the game into four-to-five-minute segments instead of looking at the full 40 minutes. If she could score in each segment, that adds up 16 to 20 points — not including free throws or any plays being run for her. The concept stuck with Atkins and gave her a different way of approaching the game.
“Know that the ball has to be in her hands a fair amount of times for us to be effective,” Thibault said. “I had hoped for [this progression]. When you draft somebody like that, you see skills that translate to our league and you try to enhance them. She’s just in such a positive mode right now. She’s got her confidence up shooting the ball. She knows that she can be one of the best guards in our league. She’s acting like it. I’ve had discussions with her that she can be a 20-point-a-game scorer or close to it without putting pressure on herself.”
In the WNBA bubble last season, Atkins was one of the most outspoken players on social justice, gun violence and systemic racism. With the league dedicating the season to Breonna Taylor and the Mystics leading the charge to pause games after Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by a police officer in Wisconsin, Atkins became much more active. Now she’s in a bit of a strange space, trying to balance and focus those efforts with life back in Washington.
“I am overwhelmed,” she acknowledged.
The court remains a safe space for Atkins, a place where she can enact immediate change. She has become a leader but not the rah-rah type. When her teammates are dancing pregame, Atkins simply goes through her routine.
Cloud sums her up by calling her an “old soul.”
“It really is exciting to be able to grow and become better every single year,” Atkins said, “because I know that means my team is getting better as well.”