“Know that the ball has to be in her hands a fair amount of times for us to be effective,” Thibault said. “I had hoped for [this progression]. When you draft somebody like that, you see skills that translate to our league and you try to enhance them. She’s just in such a positive mode right now. She’s got her confidence up shooting the ball. She knows that she can be one of the best guards in our league. She’s acting like it. I’ve had discussions with her that she can be a 20-point-a-game scorer or close to it without putting pressure on herself.”