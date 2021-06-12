On Saturday afternoon at James River Country Club, he finished an undefeated rookie year by beating Lake Braddock senior Dustin Ha, 6-3, 6-1, for the Class 6 individual state championship.
Staton and Ha have known each other for almost a decade, having both trained at Fairfax Racquet Club. Because of the three-year age difference they had never played each other before Saturday’s final, but Ha knew Staton was “crazy good.”
Ha said he was aware of Staton’s consistent groundstrokes and tried to play aggressively and hit to Staton’s backhand as much as possible. But Staton played a fundamentally strong match and controlled the pace from the start.
Staton said he was happy to compete against someone familiar and against one of the older boys he had looked up to when he first started playing tennis at age 5.
“Dustin and I have known each other for so long, but we haven’t really seen that much of each other,” Staton said. “It was really great to finally get on the court together and experience each other’s games.”
Staton also finished the weekend as runner-up in the Class 6 doubles bracket with Colgan teammate Rebhi Villasmil, also a freshman.
“I’m really happy with how my freshman year went,” Staton said. “It’s a new experience for me, and I just wanted to go out and have a blast.”
In the Class 5 boys final, First Colonial’s Evan Pugh defeated Riverside’s Ricky Hota, 6-1, 6-4.
Rock Ridge junior Anya Ambarish lost in the Class 5 girls’ final, 6-2, 6-0, to Maury junior Mya Byrd, who successfully defended the state title she won as a freshman in 2019.
“I had never played Mya before, but I knew she was good,” Ambarish said. “I remember seeing her play when we were 10 years old, and I thought she’d be something special — which she obviously is.”
Ambarish said she tried to play aggressively, knowing Byrd’s consistency from the baseline would give her an advantage on longer points.
“I tried to push her and not make it easy for her,” Ambarish said. “I didn’t want to get into those 20-shot rallies with her. There are things I could’ve done better, but on the whole I played well. She was just better.”
Ambarish also took second in the Class 5 girls’ doubles bracket with senior Rylee Isaac.
In the Class 6 girls’ singles final, South County junior Kaitlin Nguyen lost, 6-1, 6-1, to Kaitlyn Hubbard of Cosby. Nguyen had advanced to the final with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Madison’s Simone Bergeron in Friday’s semifinal round.
“I didn’t know anything about [Hubbard’s] game coming in,” Nguyen said. “I just tried to stick with what I’ve been taught and play my game. That’s all I can do.”