Durant is six years older than Stewart, and he has a lengthy history of lower-leg injuries. Many of them have been soft-tissue problems, including a hamstring strain this season that cost him about two months. He’s not the load management type, but Durant may be unable to match his early-career durability now. He figures to try, and that warrants monitoring with the Nets expected to make deep playoff runs for the next several seasons. Injuries have already cost Durant more than two of his 14 NBA seasons, but he’s 23,883 points, two championships and four Finals appearances into a Hall of Fame-bound career. He doesn’t have much to prove in January or February anymore. If a reduced workload helps him endure, so be it.