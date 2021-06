That fact is far more surprising for Pavlyuchenkova, a 29-year-old veteran. The Russian has been grinding away on tour since 2005 with the loftiest of expectations on her shoulders. A former world No. 1 junior, she made the third round in just her second main-draw appearance in a major back at Wimbledon in 2008. She was first given a wild card into the main draw at Wimbledon at 15 and since then has made a cracking backhand her signature shot.