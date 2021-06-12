Friday night, as Citi Field opened to its largest crowd in two years, with the star-studded San Diego Padres in town, it was Pillar’s hustle double — complete with a fearless headfirst slide — that started the fifth-inning rally that gave deGrom and the Mets all the runs they would need. Pillar probably won’t play much once Michael Conforto returns in two weeks. He may not even have a clear roster spot by the time Brandon Nimmo returns, whenever that may be. But he is one of the characters that emerge in emotional seasons like the one the Mets seem to be having, a sudden staple of this team’s lore.