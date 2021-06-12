Their catchers only had to defend the integrity of their starter once on social media. Their slugging first baseman only volunteered a few theories about the league tampering with the baseball to suppress free agent salaries. That ace, Jacob deGrom, even threw six shutout, one-hit innings before quietly heading up the tunnel because of right flexor tendinitis. As with all things, especially baseball, chaos is relative.
And despite a few months of twists ranging from sinister to comical, the Mets are in first place in the National League East and well-positioned to expand their lead as they hit what may be an illuminating summer stretch of 33 games in 31 days. While their division — expected to be unforgiving — has been generous, injuries have stolen key piece after key piece from their lineup.
But even those injuries have not been debilitating, at least not yet. After leaving Friday night’s 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres after six innings because of discomfort in his right elbow area, deGrom said he was confident the trouble was minor (he threw on Saturday and his MRI was clean). He suggested he may not even miss a start.
As they try to shed the shadows of an offseason that raised questions about the culture of the organization, the Mets find themselves with an opportunity to make an early run away from the rest of their division, even though they have won at least five fewer games than any other division leader as of Saturday morning.
Life with these Mets has included a constant churn of absurdity — a churn that reached unparalleled proportions this offseason with the arrival of a new and outspoken owner, Steve Cohen, then turned malignant when accusations of sexual misconduct against multiple team employees led to the firing of a newly hired general manager and the hiring of the law firm WilmerHale to investigate the organization’s workplace culture.
The Mets’ game-related experiences have not exactly provided a respite. When their offense struggled early, the players made up a hitting coach (Donnie Stevenson), put his name on shirts, never quite explained whether he was real or not, laughed about it, then watched the organization part ways with their official hitting coach, Chili Davis, just weeks into the season. Some Mets players still wear those Donnie Stevenson shirts to batting practice. It’s not the weirdest thing they’ve experienced this year.
Their new superstar, shortstop Francisco Lindor, signed a 10-year extension worth $341 million before playing a game with the Mets just before midnight on his self-imposed Opening Day deadline to do so, then proceeded to struggle so mightily early in the season that Mets fans booed him.
He also was a central figure in a strange incident in which he and second baseman Jeff McNeil headed into the tunnel leading to the Mets dugout, out of sight of cameras, only to have a handful of teammates hurry after them as if to break up some kind of skirmish. Lindor then enthusiastically told reporters that he had seen a rat that McNeil thought was a possum, so they were fighting about that. They hugged during a news conference later, any alleged rodent-related disagreements seemingly behind them.
In mid-May, Kevin Pillar was hit with a fastball in the face that forced surgery and led to a delay while the ground crew cleaned up blood around home plate. Last week, rejuvenated ace Marcus Stroman was the target of a racist comment by Arizona broadcaster and former Major League Baseball player and manager Bob Brenly.
But while some teams talk about blocking out the noise, the Mets seem to work best with a variety of sounds piped in — less apt to pull on noise-canceling headphones than to ask the DJ to turn it up. With the notable exception of deGrom, some of the Mets most high-profile stars are social media constants, defending one another, tweeting #L(F)GM, engaging in spats with Trevor Bauer, and thanking fans. Even their new owner is unusually public in his dealings, and he has used Twitter to solicit input on everything from Citi Field start times to free agent pursuits.
“We figured out how to win games with the challenges, whether missing games because of weather, missing games for whatever reason and guys being unhealthy, guys being hurt. We’ve had a lot of adversity to start of the season,” first baseman Pete Alonso said. “To be where we’re at, in first place in a really tough division, it’s awesome.”
Friday night, as Citi Field opened to its largest crowd in two years, with the star-studded San Diego Padres in town, it was Pillar’s hustle double — complete with a fearless headfirst slide — that started the fifth-inning rally that gave deGrom and the Mets all the runs they would need. Pillar probably won’t play much once Michael Conforto returns in two weeks. He may not even have a clear roster spot by the time Brandon Nimmo returns, whenever that may be. But he is one of the characters that emerge in emotional seasons like the one the Mets seem to be having, a sudden staple of this team’s lore.
“It’s something that’s never really discussed, the fact that we’re in first place,” Pillar said earlier this week. “With everything that’s been going on, it doesn’t necessarily feel like that all the time, as far as feeling like we’re a first-place team. Our mind-set and our confidence resembles that.”
Their manager, 39-year-old Luis Rojas, is everything life with the Mets is not: calm, quiet, and downright unassuming. He rarely raises his voice. He hardly ever gets defensive. His players and employers, alike, have praised his steady demeanor and ability to weather the New York insanity that devours some managers long before they have a chance to establish themselves.
“I feel like even though we’ve had a lot of roadblocks and speed bumps with a lot of guys going down, he’s done an absolutely incredible job managing the staff that we have on every single day. It’s been kind of a revolving door of people because of everybody going down,” Alonso said. “… he’s done a really good job of putting guys in situations so they can be the most successful.”
Indeed, the players the Mets have on their injured list could probably compile a competitive roster all by themselves. Outfielders Conforto and Nimmo have played just 33 and 21 games, respectively. McNeil has been out with a hamstring injury. Alonso missed time with hand and wrist trouble. Outfielder Albert Almora Jr., infielder J.D. Davis and utility man Luis Guillorme are also out. So is a starter by the name of Noah Syndergaard, who is returning from Tommy John surgery and has been joined on the injured list by a variety of key arms including recently reinstated Seth Lugo and recently acquired Carlos Carrasco.
“We’ve been doing a really good job with everybody that we have now. We’ve put a lot of runs up on the board and we’re looking to keep doing that,” Alonso said. “but as soon as we’re firing on full capacity, it’s gonna be great.”
Team President Sandy Alderson says Cohen’s willingness to spend more freely than his predecessors has allowed the Mets to create desperately needed depth as guys like Pillar, outfielder Billy McKinney, and infielders Brandon Drury and Jonathan Villar have helped keep the Mets afloat. Perhaps just as importantly, that new owner’s willingness to eschew traditional ownership stoicism for tweets like the one he sent June 1 is fitting right in with an organization used to having the volume turned up high.
“I’m noticing a lot less complaining when the team is doing well,” he wrote, and 13,000 people clicked to affirm the sentiment.