The Nationals did their best to restock their pitching staff for Saturday as they activated Erick Fedde to start Game 1 and brought up right-hander Jefry Rodriguez, who Martinez said will start Game 2 unless the Nationals need him in Game 1. They also selected the contract of righty Andres Machado, who had been playing with Team Venezuela before returning to Rochester. Machado is a 28-year-old right-hander who is pitching to a sub-1.00 ERA in seven appearances with the Class AAA Red Wings. Machado will serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader, then be sent back to the Red Wings.