But if there were an ideal way to begin an otherwise inconvenient day, it’s with a 2-0 win like the one the Nationals managed in the opener. All it took was five scoreless innings from just-activated starter Erick Fedde and a leadoff home run from Kyle Schwarber — an effective formula that allowed the Nationals to enter Saturday’s nightcap with a fresh bullpen.
That doubleheaders are now seven-inning games helped the Nationals (26-34). So did the return of Fedde.
The right-hander, who spent the first month of the season looking ready to emerge as a reliable part of the rotation after years of fighting to stay in the big leagues, had been on the injured list since mid-May after testing positive for the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. He lost four weeks to the positive test, in part because his scheduled rehab outings were repeatedly rained out.
But even with the layoff, Fedde threw five scoreless innings against the Giants, striking out seven without walking a batter while lowering his ERA to 3.86 over nine starts. The Nationals had sorely missed him.
“He’s done well. Two things that stick out: one is confidence, two is the ability to throw all four of his pitches when he wants to and throw strikes," Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. "Things are starting to come together for him, and it’s good to see.”
Injuries to Jon Lester and Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin’s struggles and Joe Ross’s inconsistency left a roster built around its highly paid rotation scrambling to fill in the blanks. But rarely have the Nationals scrambled as they had to Friday night into Saturday morning.
Their efforts in Friday’s 1-0 loss included 3⅓ innings from Paolo Espino, meaning he wouldn’t be available as a long man if Fedde faltered — let alone if the Nationals needed a starter for Game 2. Kyle McGowin, another righty who can handle innings, threw 1⅓ innings. Ryne Harper handled two. That left them four fresh relievers entering 14 innings of play Saturday: Tanner Rainey, Kyle Finnegan, Brad Hand and Daniel Hudson.
Then came the news late Friday night that Hudson was hurting. The right-hander was experiencing elbow inflammation — nothing serious, he said, but enough to shut him down for a few days. His MRI exam was clean, but the Nationals needed a roster spot for a pitcher or two. So they placed Hudson on the injured list retroactive to Thursday, when the inflammation first appeared. He won’t be eligible to return until next weekend against the New York Mets.
“We’ve got to look at Rainey, hope that Rainey bounces back. He closed out the game the other day and looked good. We’ve got to look at Finnegan; we’ll start playing a little more matchups in that role,” Martinez said of who might handle setup duties in Hudson’s absence. “I feel like we have the guys down there that can help us.”
Hudson, who leads all Nationals relievers in appearances since he was acquired at the trade deadline in 2019 — is a key figure in the bullpen, and the team needs him healthy. At this point in their season, as they sit eight games under .500 with six weeks to go to until the trade deadline, Hudson will be crucial in one of two ways: If the Nationals find their footing and start climbing back into contention, they will need him to pitch big innings. If they don’t, the back-end reliever with an impressive October résumé may be a valuable trade chip.
But as of Saturday afternoon, the trade deadline felt miles away because the Nationals not only beat the best team in the NL but also beat their ace, Kevin Gausman. Gausman had not allowed an earned run in his past four starts, a stretch of 24 innings by the time Schwarber smashed a fastball into the second deck to lead off the bottom of the first. By that point, the Nationals had scored more runs Saturday than they did over nine innings against Anthony DeSclafani on Friday night.
And while a Schwarber shot and a Josh Harrison RBI double in the fourth did not exactly qualify as an offensive outburst, they were enough for the Nationals’ bullpen in its first action without Hudson. Finnegan threw a scoreless sixth. Hand closed it out, which will allow the Nationals to head into the second game with Jefry Rodriguez starting and a handful of fresh relievers behind him — as convenient of a situation as they could have hoped for, considering the circumstances.
