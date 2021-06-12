Hudson, who leads all Nationals relievers in appearances since he was acquired at the trade deadline in 2019 — is a key figure in the bullpen, and the team needs him healthy. At this point in their season, as they sit eight games under .500 with six weeks to go to until the trade deadline, Hudson will be crucial in one of two ways: If the Nationals find their footing and start climbing back into contention, they will need him to pitch big innings. If they don’t, the back-end reliever with an impressive October résumé may be a valuable trade chip.