Martinez knows because he hears all over the state. He’s the director of youth programs that include “Junior Jazz,” birthed in the olden days of 1982-83, seeing 65,000 kids per year through 120 parks-and-recreation departments. He can reel off names of those who played “Junior Jazz” as tykes, including Smith, the new owner. Martinez used to attend games with his grandmother, who died unfairly in 1996, and he sees the generations routinely and clearly. He says, “I would say there’s never been anything like when we were in the Finals. The whole city was on fire.”