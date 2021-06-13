A win for Djokovic, on the other hand, would place him that much closer to Federer and Nadal. He is looking for his seventh title in the past 11 majors and his second French Open trophy to go along with his win in 2016. He could become the third man in tennis history with at least two titles from each of the four Grand Slams — something neither Nadal nor Federer have accomplished — complicating the greatest-of-all-time debate that much more.