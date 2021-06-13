Follow along for live updates.
How to watch Sunday’s men’s final
- Matchup: No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic vs No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Location: Paris
- Time: 9 a.m.
- TV: NBC
- Streaming: NBCSports.com
Djokovic and Tsitsipas’s match history
Djokovic has a 5-2 record against Tsitsipas, but the Greek’s wins are impressive because they came on Djokovic’s best surface, outdoor hard court.
Still, both of Tsitsipas’s wins came early in the series, in 2018 and 2019. More recently, Djokovic has asserted his dominance in varying ways. Tsitsipas rallied from a two-set deficit against Djokovic in a thrilling semifinal at last year’s French Open before he completely ran out of gas in the fifth set while the Serb held steady. Chalk that one up to experience.
Tsitsipas also pushed Djokovic to the limit when they met in a rain-delayed slog of a semifinal last month in Rome only to fall in three sets. The 34-year-old came back from breaks of serve in each of the two final sets, displaying his unmatched focus and mental fortitude along with his ability to transform defense into offense.
What’s at stake for both finalists?
A win for either contender would be momentous.
Tsitsipas is playing for his first Grand Slam title, a win that would make him the second man not named Federer, Nadal or Djokovic to claim the trophy in the last three majors played (Dominic Thiem won the U.S. Open in September). Of the group considered to be just below the so-called Big Three, Tsitsipas was often been pegged as the man most likely to break through first in an impactful, lasting way because of his bullwhip of a serve and polished, all-court game.
He is the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final.
A win for Djokovic, on the other hand, would place him that much closer to Federer and Nadal. He is looking for his seventh title in the past 11 majors and his second French Open trophy to go along with his win in 2016. He could become the third man in tennis history with at least two titles from each of the four Grand Slams — something neither Nadal nor Federer have accomplished — complicating the greatest-of-all-time debate that much more.