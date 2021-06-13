The Nets’ attack, which typically flows as easily as any in recent memory, now lacks pace and ball movement. Their ability to generate open looks has given way to a storm of contested jumpers. And their challenge is no longer to keep everyone happy but to find someone who can help a frustrated Durant keep pace with the rejuvenated Bucks in a series that has been turned on its head.
A Game 3 loss to the Bucks on Thursday felt like an anomaly as the Nets, who lost Harden to a hamstring injury in the opening minute of Game 1, scored a season-low 83 points on cold shooting performances from Durant, Irving and Joe Harris. But then the Bucks claimed a 107-96 win in Sunday’s Game 4, capitalizing on Irving’s second-quarter ankle injury to even the series.
After scoring its biggest playoff win in franchise history with a Game 2 blowout, Brooklyn waved the white flag and emptied its bench with more than four minutes remaining in Game 4. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Milwaukee made 16 three-pointers, easily its best outside shooting performance of the series.
Irving, like Harden before him, appeared to be in serious discomfort at the time of his injury. The all-star guard finished a layup in traffic, but his right foot landed on the right foot of Antetokounmpo, who slid underneath Irving as he descended.
Irving remained on the court for several minutes before limping to the locker room under his own power. The Nets announced shortly after halftime that he wouldn’t return, and backup Mike James started the second half. Irving finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes.
“I hate to see anybody go down. Injuries suck,” Nets forward Jeff Green said. “The timing was a little rough. It’s next man up. We have to find a way to get momentum somewhere.”
Durant spent much of the game, even before Irving’s injury, up in arms with the officials over physical defense from Bucks forward P.J. Tucker. The loss of another sidekick left Durant pressing for his own offense in atypical fashion and regularly beseeching the referees for calls that didn’t come. In the first 11-plus minutes following Irving’s injury, Brooklyn managed just 10 points as Milwaukee took control.
While Durant posted a team-high 28 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, he committed five turnovers and shot just 9 for 25. With their ball movement drying up, Durant and Irving were the only Nets to finish in double figures.
“We’ve all got to pitch in,” Nets Coach Steve Nash said. “Tonight, we got a little single-minded, looking to Kevin every time. That puts a little bit too much pressure on him and makes us a little more predictable. It puts a lot of burden on him.”
The Nets have dealt with injuries to their stars all season, but they generally have had Irving or Harden available. Since their January trade for Harden, Durant took the court without both Harden and Irving in only two games. Losing both leaves Nash without a top-flight initiator in the middle of a tight series and increases the need for Durant to generate his own shots off the dribble and to create looks as a passing playmaker.
Nash said Sunday that Harden was “progressing in the right direction” and “feeling better,” but his return date is unknown.
“I don’t want James to be rushed back,” Nash said, adding that he had “no idea” about Irving’s prognosis following the loss, other than that initial X-rays were negative.
“We’ll have to see how it goes,” the coach said. “We lost a great player during the game, which was tough. … We missed him. It was a big adjustment to play without him and James.”
This is a predicament for Durant, who won his two championships as a central piece of the Golden State Warriors’ potent and balanced offense. Back then, Durant could lean on several ballhandlers, including Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and focus most of his attention on scoring and defense.
The last time Durant found himself in a situation like this was the 2013 playoffs, when Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook suffered a knee injury in the first round against the Houston Rockets. The Thunder survived the Rockets but fell to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round, never topping 97 points in an ugly five-game series.
Brooklyn’s outlook has swung wildly over the past four days, which is fitting given that Durant’s campaign has alternated between fantastic and frustrating. The 32-year-old often looked like an MVP in his first season back from an Achilles’ tendon rupture, but he was in and out of the lineup with minor injuries and two extended coronavirus health protocol absences.
Durant didn’t address reporters after Game 4 because a mechanical issue in Fiserv Forum led the building to be evacuated, but his coach came to his defense and wasted no time laying the groundwork in advance of Tuesday’s Game 5 in Brooklyn.
Nash said Tucker’s defense was “borderline non-basketball physical at times,” and he called on his role players to support their sole remaining healthy franchise player. Still, it’s clear that Brooklyn’s title hopes are now in Durant’s hands.
“We’ve had plenty of guys who have stepped up in absences this year and done very well, and we’ve got to rely on each other to play a team game,” Nash said. “Of course, we’re looking for Kevin as much as we can — within reason.”