Sunday morning, Scherzer and his manager agreed that he will try to throw a bullpen Monday. If he can, and all goes well, he might be able to make his next start, scheduled for Wednesday. If he can’t throw that bullpen, the calculus changes.
“I have to be able to throw a bullpen tomorrow if I’m going to make the start. If I can’t throw the bullpen tomorrow, then yeah, you’re looking at an IL stint, miss one start,” Scherzer said. “That’s the math here.”
Scherzer threw on flat ground Sunday, meaning he did not have to navigate the slope of the mound or the need to drive to home plate. He was throwing in sneakers, not cleats. He didn’t test the leg moving around the mound defensively or anything like that.
“It’s there. How fast does this progress — that’s basically what this is, Do you hit a plateau and it slows out where you’re 100 percent? Or does it get to 100 percent quickly?” Scherzer said.
“That groin muscle is crucial to driving through the ball. That’s where I don’t know if I can find a patch around it — a mechanical — can I just unload this and then you’re able to pitch through it? It’s not really a pitch-through injury. So it could be little for a while. This isn’t a major injury.”
The 36-year-old and likely future Hall of Famer is as self-aware as it gets, and he has a long history of finding ways to pitch around minor pain. But Scherzer is also aware of the risk pitching through something poses to his arm and is therefore unlikely to try to pitch if he believes he would add extra stress to his elbow or shoulder. For now, the Nationals will wait and see.
“As of right now, we’ll go [Jon] Lester, [Patrick] Corbin, TBD,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said, laying out the schedule for the series with the Pittsburgh Pirates that begins here tomorrow.
While Scherzer has been able to return to throwing, Stephen Strasburg has yet to do so, Martinez said. The Nationals placed Strasburg on the injured list June 2 with nerve irritation in his neck.
“We’re just waiting for that nerve irritation to go away, and once that [happens], we’ll get him back to throwing,” Martinez said. “He’s gonna have to build himself up again. He’s gonna have to start throwing some flat ground, long toss, and then we’ll get him back on the mound.”
