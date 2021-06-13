The goal of a move like that, it should be noted, is not to turn Schwarber into something he isn’t. When the Nationals signed him in January, they added a .230 career hitter with a .336 on-base percentage who averaged about 20 homers per year over his first six seasons. As the Nationals try to turn their season around, they cannot bet on Schwarber to hit for a higher average or cut down on his strikeouts. But they can try to maximize his strengths and optimize his value, as they are trying to do with fellow slugger Josh Bell, who didn’t play Sunday.