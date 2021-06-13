The North Macedonia team captain is seven years older than his country, which gained its independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. At 37 years and 321 days, he is the second-oldest player to score in Euro competition. The oldest, at 38 years, 257 days, was Austria’s Ivica Vastic in 2008 against Poland.
Pandev told Goal.com that the Euro appearance “means a lot,” but warned that the team had set its sights high. “It is an immense source of pride for us, because until recently it was unthinkable that a national team like North Macedonia could participate in such an important competition,” he said.
“We, on the other hand, have always believed in it. This generation made history. We have had other strong players in the past, but only we have managed to accomplish this feat. Nobody will ever be able to take this away from us.”
