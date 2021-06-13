St. John’s realized that goal Sunday night, when its players threw their gloves into the air and formed a dogpile near the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy’s mound after a 3-1 win over Wilson in the DCSAA championship game.
“We wanted to be able to play for something, to be able to finish the season out with a tournament,” Gibbs said. “The opportunity to [celebrate] at the end of the season is really special. It just doesn’t come around very often.”
In 2019, the Cadets claimed the WCAC and DCSAA titles, finishing 30-3 and atop The Post’s rankings. A few months later, five players transferred. A lawyer representing three families sent a letter to the school’s administration stating Gibbs had revoked their boys’ positions on the baseball team at St. John’s and forced them to transfer after they would not pay to play on his private offseason travel team.
From March 2020: For St. John's baseball team, a requirement to play for coach's private team causes turmoil
The St. John’s administration investigated the claims and cleared Gibbs of any wrongdoing. After the 2020 season was cut short, the Cadets (12-2-1) were again one of area’s top squads in 2021′s shortened season. St. John’s has been especially dominant in the postseason; it has claimed six consecutive WCAC titles. St. John’s defeated Maret, 3-1, in the DCSAA semifinals Sunday afternoon before rallying three hours later for the championship.
“We always just want to go compete in whatever we can play in,” senior Ethan Mishra said. “Having this trophy to play for, it honestly helped us a lot. All of our mind-sets were: Go win.”
With his team trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning, St. John’s senior Dominic Valis brought home senior DM Jefferson with a sacrifice fly. Moments later, junior Flynn Howard hit an RBI single to give the Cadets a 2-1 edge.
St. John’s added a run in the fifth, and senior Michael Hippchen controlled the rest of the game on the mound. Wilson (16-10) began the seventh inning with a walk before the Cadets got three consecutive outs to end another season with a trophy.
“We missed it a little bit, but it feels great,” Jefferson said. “After the hard year that everybody has had, to be able to win and feel all these great feelings is huge.”
