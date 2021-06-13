Afterward, Djokovic explained that his gesture was a reward to a fan who had remained in his corner even when he lost the first two sets and appeared headed for defeat. He didn’t say it, but perhaps it was also Djokovic’s acknowledgment that he isn’t always a fan favorite.
“I don’t know the boy, but he was in my ear the entire match, basically. Especially when I was two-sets-to-love down, he was encouraging me; he was actually giving me tactics as well,” Djokovic told reporters with a laugh. “He was like: ‘Hold your serve. Get an easy first ball and then dictate. Go to his backhand.’
“He was coaching me, literally, and I found that very cute and very nice. To give the racket to the best person — it was him — after the match, that was kind of my gratitude for him sticking with me and supporting me.”
Djokovic secured his 19th Grand Slam win — and his second of 2021 — and will try at Wimbledon to tie the record of 20 held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
