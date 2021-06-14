Baffert claimed in the suit filed in Brooklyn federal court Monday that the suspension handed down by the New York Racing Association (NYRA), which operates the three largest tracks there, had put him out of business in the state and could cause horses “worth tens of millions of dollars” to be moved to the care of other trainers.
“Every day that I am prevented from entering horses in races is one more day of lost opportunity that I can never regain and for which I am being harmed,” Baffert stated in a court affidavit.
The NYRA did not immediately respond for a request for comment. Baffert’s attorney who filed the suit, W. Craig Robertson III, declined to comment.
Baffert has been embroiled in legal battles on multiple fronts since Medina Spirit’s positive test for betamethasone. It was the fifth reported drug violation for Baffert over the course of the previous year. The NYRA’s decision last month to suspend him from its tracks ― Belmont Park, Saratoga Race Course and Aqueduct Racetrack — followed a suspension by Churchill Downs, the site of the Kentucky Derby.
In a letter informing Baffert of his ban, NYRA chief David O’Rourke cited Baffert’s shifting versions of events related to the positive drug test — the trainer initially flatly denied administering the drug before then blaming a cream called Otomax — and his recent history of positive tests as justification for the ban.
“To do otherwise would compromise NYRA’s investment in its operations as well as the public’s perception of thoroughbred racing generally ongoing investigation in Kentucky,” O’Rourke wrote in the letter, which was filed as a court exhibit.
Baffert’s lawsuit notes he has not been suspended by the New York State Gaming Commission, the governmental body overseeing racing in the state. “In fact, Baffert has raced horses for over 30 years in New York and has never had a single rules violation of any kind in the state,” reads the suit, which claims the NYRA acted “without giving Baffert even a scintilla of due process.”
Before Medina Spirit, Baffert had 29 drug-related violations dating to 1977, according to the Association of Racing Commissioners International.
With the fate of Medina Spirit’s Derby pending before Kentucky racing officials, Baffert and the horse’s owners have also filed suit in that state in an effort to prove that the betamethasone did not come from an injection. Additionally, Baffert has been sued by bettors who claimed they lost money on Medina Spirit’s victory.
The current limbo of Baffert’s career is a stunning tumble for one of racing’s most legendary figures. Medina Spirit provided his seventh Kentucky Derby victory, and his horses have twice won the Triple Crown.
Clark Brewster, an attorney representing Medina Spirit’s owner Amr Zedan, told The Washington Post he’s confident the Derby positive will be overturned, as will the suspensions in Kentucky and New York.
“We’re testing at levels that are so ridiculously minuscule and really irrelevant, and to smear somebody over it is truly shameful,” Brewster said.