Whatever the cause, Eriksen was in immediate crisis, with teammates, the referee and medics credited with quickly reviving him. Eriksen was conscious as he was taken from the pitch on a gurney. “He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest,” Morten Boesen, the team’s doctor, said Sunday (via the Associated Press). “How close were we [to losing Eriksen]? I don’t know. We got him back after one defib, so that’s quite fast. I’m not a cardiologist, so the details I will leave to the experts at the hospital.”